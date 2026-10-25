France Arrests Nearly 1,000 as Mass Protests Turn Violent
(MENAFN) French authorities arrested nearly 1,000 people on Saturday as nationwide demonstrations entered their second consecutive weekend, with clashes between protesters and police, looting and vandalism reported across several cities.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrests as unrest spread to multiple urban centers.
In Nantes, the Loire-Atlantique prefecture reported looting at shops and confirmed that six people had been arrested.
In Grenoble, the Isere prefecture said approximately 400 masked individuals dressed in black bloc attire were causing damage and attacking police with mortars and projectiles. Officers were working to detain those responsible and restore public order.
The prefecture said the Grenoble demonstration had been organized by the CGT trade union and the Yellow Vest movement.
Media reports said storefronts were smashed in central Grenoble, while several businesses, including a real estate agency and a temporary employment agency, were targeted.
In Bordeaux, the Gironde prefecture reported that “hostile groups” were confronting security forces, throwing projectiles and erecting barricades at Place de la Bourse. Authorities urged residents to stay away from the area.
Tensions also escalated in Lille, where journalists at the scene reported that demonstrators threw projectiles at riot police. Officers responded by deploying water cannons against the crowds.
The Nord prefecture estimated that 15,000 people had taken part in the Lille demonstration and called on protesters to disperse peacefully.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the arrests as unrest spread to multiple urban centers.
In Nantes, the Loire-Atlantique prefecture reported looting at shops and confirmed that six people had been arrested.
In Grenoble, the Isere prefecture said approximately 400 masked individuals dressed in black bloc attire were causing damage and attacking police with mortars and projectiles. Officers were working to detain those responsible and restore public order.
The prefecture said the Grenoble demonstration had been organized by the CGT trade union and the Yellow Vest movement.
Media reports said storefronts were smashed in central Grenoble, while several businesses, including a real estate agency and a temporary employment agency, were targeted.
In Bordeaux, the Gironde prefecture reported that “hostile groups” were confronting security forces, throwing projectiles and erecting barricades at Place de la Bourse. Authorities urged residents to stay away from the area.
Tensions also escalated in Lille, where journalists at the scene reported that demonstrators threw projectiles at riot police. Officers responded by deploying water cannons against the crowds.
The Nord prefecture estimated that 15,000 people had taken part in the Lille demonstration and called on protesters to disperse peacefully.
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