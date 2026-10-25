US Issues Urgent ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning for Iraq, Citing Security Risks
(MENAFN) The United States has issued a stark warning urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq under any circumstances, citing threats including armed conflict, terrorism and kidnapping.
The advisory, updated Friday and released by the US Embassy in Iraq on Saturday, maintained the existing travel warning level and security risk indicators.
“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason,” the US State Department said, warning that security conditions severely limit the US government's ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens in the country.
The advisory also referenced attacks by Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure that resulted in civilian casualties and significant disruptions to travel.
It cautioned that hostilities “have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”
The US State Department further warned that the Iraqi government “cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.”
According to the advisory, US government personnel stationed in Iraq must comply with “strict security protocols,” while travel within the country requires “special authorization.” Officials also warned that further restrictions could be introduced as the security situation changes.
The warning highlighted the persistent threat of “terrorism and kidnapping,” noting that ISIS (Daesh) and Iran-aligned armed groups “encourage and conduct attacks against U.S. persons and interests in Iraq.”
The advisory cited incidents involving improvised explosive devices, projectiles and drones across multiple areas of Iraq, including major urban centers.
“Targets of recent attacks have included hotels, universities, energy infrastructure, airports, and other locations perceived as affiliated with the United States, including diplomatic facilities,” according to the advisory.
Regarding air travel, the US State Department pointed to restrictions and warnings issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over aviation safety risks affecting flights within or near Iraqi airspace.
The latest warning comes as regional tensions intensify and Western media outlets report preparations by the United States and Israel for a potential large-scale strike against Iran. The timing remains uncertain as Israel approaches its Oct. 27 elections and the United States prepares for congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3.
The advisory, updated Friday and released by the US Embassy in Iraq on Saturday, maintained the existing travel warning level and security risk indicators.
“Do not travel to Iraq for any reason,” the US State Department said, warning that security conditions severely limit the US government's ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens in the country.
The advisory also referenced attacks by Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting civilian airports and critical infrastructure that resulted in civilian casualties and significant disruptions to travel.
It cautioned that hostilities “have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”
The US State Department further warned that the Iraqi government “cannot guarantee the safety of U.S. citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.”
According to the advisory, US government personnel stationed in Iraq must comply with “strict security protocols,” while travel within the country requires “special authorization.” Officials also warned that further restrictions could be introduced as the security situation changes.
The warning highlighted the persistent threat of “terrorism and kidnapping,” noting that ISIS (Daesh) and Iran-aligned armed groups “encourage and conduct attacks against U.S. persons and interests in Iraq.”
The advisory cited incidents involving improvised explosive devices, projectiles and drones across multiple areas of Iraq, including major urban centers.
“Targets of recent attacks have included hotels, universities, energy infrastructure, airports, and other locations perceived as affiliated with the United States, including diplomatic facilities,” according to the advisory.
Regarding air travel, the US State Department pointed to restrictions and warnings issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over aviation safety risks affecting flights within or near Iraqi airspace.
The latest warning comes as regional tensions intensify and Western media outlets report preparations by the United States and Israel for a potential large-scale strike against Iran. The timing remains uncertain as Israel approaches its Oct. 27 elections and the United States prepares for congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3.
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