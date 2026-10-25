Kompany Collapse: Bayern Boss Out for Weeks, Eberl Says
(MENAFN) Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany will need several weeks to recover after collapsing at the club’s training ground, sporting director Max Eberl said Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference, Eberl said the 40-year-old, a former Manchester City and Belgium defender, remains in a “stable” condition in hospital while tests continue.
“Vinnie will get all the time he needs. We’re not not going to start setting any timeframes,” he said.
“We need to find out what the issue is, and then it’s a question of what the recovery time will be. We’re not talking in terms of days, but weeks. We’re all clear on that.”
Eberl said Kompany needed “protecting from himself.” He added that Bayern had weighed asking for Sunday’s Bundesliga fixture at Freiburg to be postponed. The club ultimately concluded that playing the game and earning a good result would be the best medicine for its coach.
Kompany went down Friday while watching a training session involving Bayern’s reserve team and was rushed to hospital for further examinations.
“The health of Vincent Kompany is our highest priority,” Eberl had said after the incident.
“We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to help him recover quickly. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs.”
Kompany had recently battled a viral infection that forced him to miss training and a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Arsenal. He returned to the touchline for Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, but later admitted he had ignored warning signs from his body while ill.
Kompany took charge of Bayern in 2024, having previously managed Burnley and Anderlecht.
Speaking at a press conference, Eberl said the 40-year-old, a former Manchester City and Belgium defender, remains in a “stable” condition in hospital while tests continue.
“Vinnie will get all the time he needs. We’re not not going to start setting any timeframes,” he said.
“We need to find out what the issue is, and then it’s a question of what the recovery time will be. We’re not talking in terms of days, but weeks. We’re all clear on that.”
Eberl said Kompany needed “protecting from himself.” He added that Bayern had weighed asking for Sunday’s Bundesliga fixture at Freiburg to be postponed. The club ultimately concluded that playing the game and earning a good result would be the best medicine for its coach.
Kompany went down Friday while watching a training session involving Bayern’s reserve team and was rushed to hospital for further examinations.
“The health of Vincent Kompany is our highest priority,” Eberl had said after the incident.
“We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to help him recover quickly. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs.”
Kompany had recently battled a viral infection that forced him to miss training and a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Arsenal. He returned to the touchline for Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, but later admitted he had ignored warning signs from his body while ill.
Kompany took charge of Bayern in 2024, having previously managed Burnley and Anderlecht.
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