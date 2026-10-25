Russian Drone Attack In Kyiv Region Injures Woman
He said that in the Obukhiv district, a woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her right hand and abdomen. She was hospitalized and is currently undergoing medical examination. The victim is receiving all necessary medical care.
Tkachenko reported that in the Vyshhorod district, debris from a Russian UAV caused a fire on the grounds of a private residence. The fire has been extinguished.Read also: Russian drone strikes Epicenter shopping center in Poltava, injuring one person
Two private residential buildings, two outbuildings, a summer kitchen, a fence, and five passenger cars were damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region over the past 24 hours, causing damage.
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