Russian Drone Attack In Kyiv Region Injures Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He said that in the Obukhiv district, a woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her right hand and abdomen. She was hospitalized and is currently undergoing medical examination. The victim is receiving all necessary medical care.

Tkachenko reported that in the Vyshhorod district, debris from a Russian UAV caused a fire on the grounds of a private residence. The fire has been extinguished.

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Two private residential buildings, two outbuildings, a summer kitchen, a fence, and five passenger cars were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked the Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region over the past 24 hours, causing damage.