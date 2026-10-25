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Zelenskyy Backs Oleshky Truce, Banks on US Mediation

Zelenskyy Backs Oleshky Truce, Banks on US Mediation


Date: 2026-10-25 08:05:45

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Kyiv will respect a localized ceasefire in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, announced by US first lady Melania Trump, and that Ukraine is counting on American mediation to deliver results.

Zelenskyy said the truce would clear the way for a humanitarian operation, including restoring access to the city, bringing in food and medicine, and allowing civilians to escape the combat zone.

“In the occupied part, the temporarily occupied part, of our Kherson region, the Russians have mined the roads, making the situation dire, extremely dire,” he claimed.

He added that the parties had been negotiating the operation for some time at various levels.

“Ukraine will do its part. We count on American mediation to work,” he said.

On Friday, Moscow and Kyiv both confirmed the temporary ceasefire in Oleshky. They said fighting would stop in the early hours of Tuesday, while an earlier White House statement had put the start of the truce on Thursday.

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