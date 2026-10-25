Tondelier: Racist Rhetoric Fuels Deadly French Shooting
(MENAFN) French presidential candidate Marine Tondelier warned Saturday that racist rhetoric has become routine on television and in political debate, days after a shooting in Trappes and La Verriere left one person dead and five others critically wounded.
Tondelier, who leads the Greens (Les Ecologistes) party, said the attack exposed the consequences of that shift. The victims of Thursday’s shooting in Trappes included a 12-year-old girl.
“We see racist remarks that are now normalized,” Tondelier said, pointing to comments by politicians and statements aired on television channels.
She urged those who use such language to end the practice. “Yesterday, we saw how dangerous their rhetoric is,” she said.
Tondelier insisted that every life lost in France deserves equal condemnation, and she took aim at what she described as silence from certain political figures since the attack.
“I want to hear them commit to a realization and say they will stop these remarks because racism kills,” she said.
She also cited the 12-year-old girl, who was shot eight times, arguing that racist rhetoric can sway people toward racist attitudes and ultimately feed tragedies like this one.
President Emmanuel Macron labeled the shooting a “racist terrorist attack” and called for action against every form of racism.
Tondelier, who leads the Greens (Les Ecologistes) party, said the attack exposed the consequences of that shift. The victims of Thursday’s shooting in Trappes included a 12-year-old girl.
“We see racist remarks that are now normalized,” Tondelier said, pointing to comments by politicians and statements aired on television channels.
She urged those who use such language to end the practice. “Yesterday, we saw how dangerous their rhetoric is,” she said.
Tondelier insisted that every life lost in France deserves equal condemnation, and she took aim at what she described as silence from certain political figures since the attack.
“I want to hear them commit to a realization and say they will stop these remarks because racism kills,” she said.
She also cited the 12-year-old girl, who was shot eight times, arguing that racist rhetoric can sway people toward racist attitudes and ultimately feed tragedies like this one.
President Emmanuel Macron labeled the shooting a “racist terrorist attack” and called for action against every form of racism.
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