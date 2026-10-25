When Kareena Kapoor Recalled Dancing On Sridevi's Popular Songs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Did you know Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is also a Sridevi fan? As she appeared on 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' in 2002, Bebo recalled dancing to Sridevi's popular numbers before she joined the industry.

Talking about what it was like growing up in a filmy family, host Simi Garewal reminded Kareena, "I believe you used to wear your mom's nightie and you used to do Sridevi numbers."

Kareena shared that when she used to dance on Sridevi's hit numbers, her mother, Babita, used to record her with a video camera.

"Ohh God. Yes, and my mom used to be with me with a video camera, standing, and I remember I used to be dancing to it," said Bebo.

When Simi Garewal asked, 'Which one?'

Sharing which song of Sridevi's she loved grooving to, Bebo added, "All her old songs. In fact, there was this other song that she had done, 'Icecream Khaoge', some song like that she had done. I don't know, with I think Jitendra ji was there in it."

Mentioning some more songs of the legend she loved, Kareena shared, "Then, there was 'Aap Jaisa Koi', or 'Meri Zindagi Main Aaye', all those kind of songs, and I used to try and be like, you know, like those old Hindi heroines, and my mom used to be with a video camera, 'Ohh no, look right, look left'."

Bebo further added that the 'I love You' song from Sridevi's 'Mr India' was her dream song.

After stepping into Bollywood with 'Refugee (2000)', Kareena made a mark for herself with films such as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)', 'Chameli (2003)', 'Jab We Met (2007)', 'Omkara (2006)', '3 Idiots (2009)', 'Bodyguard (2011)', 'Ra (2011)', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)', 'Udta Punjab (2016)', 'Veere Di Wedding (2018)', 'Good Newwz (2019)', 'Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)', 'Jaane Jaan (2023)', and 'Crew (2024)'.