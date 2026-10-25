'Free Umar Khalid' Slogans Raised At JNU, NDA Calls It Attempt To Spread 'Terrorism'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that slogans like 'Free Umar Khalid' and 'Long Live Naxalbari' surfaced on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus following which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday accused those involved in the purported act of attempting to spread "terrorism".

This comes days after "Free Kashmir" slogans appeared on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University where students are on a hunger strike, demanding the restoration of the students' union.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused those involved in the purported sloganeering of attempting to "spread terrorism".

"The leader of such people are sitting abroad and Rahul Gandhi is the one leading (such acts) in the country," he alleged while speaking to IANS.

Giriraj Singh questioned the "silence" of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the raising of such slogans.

"All of them should respond on this...if Rahul Gandhi does not react it would be understood that his opinion is same as that of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah," the Union Minister said.

Farooq Abdullah trigged a controversy on Saturday after he credited Pakistan for "saving" Kashmiris.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that by doing all this, those in JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia "want to fool the public and talk about dividing India".

"I just want to say that the truth is now out in the open. Neither vote theft, nor EVM or democracy was an issue. The real issue was spreading this kind of anarchy across the country. The corrupt, the Maoists, and the Jihadis, these people gather to spread chaos in the nation and push an agenda against a rising, progressing India," Mishra told IANS.

He added that the public have understood everything and that the police will carry out "appropriate treatment" for such slogans.

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said: "Both Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are in detention because they talked about separating Kashmir, talked about separating India's Northeast, raised slogans in support of Afzal Guru, and attempted to create anarchy within the country," adding that those who are raising such slogans and those supporting them need to reflect on whether they stand with the nation or against it.

Referring to the purported slogans, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey said: "What are they thinking about our country? Is this Pakistan?... This is new Bharat. Those resorting to such acts in Jamia and JNU should be ashamed."

"People of this country have considered Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev as their heroes...here there is no place for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The results were reflected in the recent Delhi University polls as well. These people want 'Azaadi' to spread anarchy," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress-Mamata MP Saugata Roy said: "They (those in JNU) are adults and will do whatever they think is right."