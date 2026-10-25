Inter-State Narcotics Network Busted In Delhi, 26 Kg Marijuana Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The anti-narcotics squad of West District, Delhi Police, on Sunday busted an inter-state cannabis supply network in the capital, arrested three accused and seized 26.46 kg of marijuana from their possession.

The police arrested the three suspects from the Khyala area and recovered cannabis from multiple places, including e-rickshaw and rented accommodation.

The three suspects were identified as Chandan Kumar, Nitesh Kumar and Vicky Kumar, all in the age bracket of 22-25 years. All three accused were booked under Sections 20/25/29 of the NDPS Act.

The inter-state narcotics network was found to be running its operation in three states, namely Delhi, Bihar and Odisha. The smugglers apparently employed courier services to transfer the contraband across three locations. They used to conceal the narcotics in cartons and boxes and illegally transport the consignment via courier service.

The drug peddlers came under the lens during a routine patrol by the anti-narcotics team in the Khyala area. Chandan Kumar, 22, was nabbed after his e-rickshaw was scanned, resulting in the recovery of 16.906 kg of ganja. Further investigation led to the recovery of another 5.354 kg of ganja from his rented premises in JJ Colony, Khyala.

During interrogation, Chandan Kumar disclosed that ganja had been procured from Odisha through courier parcels arranged by Nitesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The contraband was allegedly concealed in saree boxes, sound boxes and RO-purifier cartons to facilitate its transportation to Delhi for further distribution among local drug peddlers.

Investigation revealed that Nitesh allegedly operated the network from Bihar through a mobile phone, directing his associates in Odisha and Delhi. Consignments were dispatched from Odisha through a courier company and received in Delhi by Chandan Kumar and Vicky Kumar.

Nitesh Kumar used the same mobile number to coordinate with his associates and courier personnel. He deliberately provided false or incomplete delivery addresses on the consignments so that courier personnel would contact him on the mobile number mentioned on the parcels, enabling him to coordinate their receipt in Delhi.

During further interrogation, the police team learnt that another consignment was expected to arrive in Delhi from Odisha, concealed inside an RO-purifier carton. Acting on this information, the team conducted enquiries at several courier offices and identified the suspected delivery point in the Khyala area. A trap was then laid to apprehend the person coming to receive the parcel.

Vicky Kumar, 22, was apprehended near S Block, Vishnu Garden, Khyala, when he allegedly arrived to receive the consignment. About 4.206 kg of ganja was recovered from him, taking the total recovery in the case to 26.466 kg.

Investigation revealed that Vicky Kumar allegedly received and delivered ganja consignments on the directions of Nitesh Kumar for further supply to local drug peddlers in Delhi.