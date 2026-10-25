Delhi: FDA Raids 'Unlicensed' Sweet Manufacturing Units, Destroys 402 Kg Of Food Products

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Keeping up with food inspection drives across several states, the Food Safety Department (FDA) conducted surprise raids on "unlicensed" rasgulla manufacturing units in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area and destroyed 402 kg of food products, following the directive of the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led state government.

As part of the same operation, 520 kg of spoiled 'khoya' and 'chhena' were also destroyed at the national capital's Mori Gate Khoya Mandi, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Samples of the items have been collected for further testing.

Earlier, Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) found various violations during a special drive on sweet manufacturing and retail units across all districts of the state.

The Food Safety Officers of TG SAFE conducted a special drive and inspections at 53 sweet manufacturing and retail units.

The TG SAFE said in a statement on Sunday that during the inspection conducted on Friday (October 23), the officials noticed various violations in some establishments.

The officials found damaged flooring with littering of food waste; an unclean washing area; drains clogged with food waste; walls with dirt, dust and spillage of food waste. There was an absence of records, such as pest control records, health records of food handlers, etc., food handlers found without hairnets, gloves, etc., greasy exhausts and chimneys and improper storage practices, like food articles being stored on the floor, keeping of food and non-food articles together.

Similarly, Bihar's Food Safety Department has also intensified inspections across the state on the initiative of Health Minister Nishant Kumar to ensure the availability of safe, hygienic and quality food products.

So far, 531 food establishments have been inspected under a special statewide campaign.

The department has suspended the licences of two establishments and initiated prosecution proceedings against 15 others for violations of food safety standards.

The inspections have led to action against spoiled paneer, foul-smelling sweets, expired milk and other food.

The crackdown on food safety violations has been the most intense in Maharashtra with the FDA seizing around 35.547 tonnes of food stock worth an estimated Rs 79.97 lakh during a special statewide inspection drive, aimed at curbing the sale and distribution of potentially unsafe food products and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.