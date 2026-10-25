BIRC 2026 Connects Indian Rice Exporters With Global Market Buyers

Exhibitors Connect at Bharat International Rice Conference 2026

Indian rice exporters and packaging companies participating in the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 said the exhibition is helping them connect with new buyers, strengthen existing business relationships and explore trade opportunities across domestic and international markets. Speaking to ANI on the third day of the conference in New Delhi, exhibitors said the platform has brought together rice millers, exporters, packaging suppliers and international buyers, creating opportunities to expand business networks.

Expanding Business Networks and Opportunities

Bhavesh Kothari, Senior Manager, International Marketing, Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd, said the exhibition provides an opportunity for companies to connect with existing customers while exploring new business relationships. "This is a good thing to meet all our existing customers in a single place, and also we get the chance to explore new buyers. So this is very helpful for us," he said. Kothari said the Indore-based packaging company exports to more than 60 countries and supplies packaging products across India.

Jeevat Rathi, Marketing Head, RMJ Group, said the exhibition is helping the company establish connections with buyers, brokers and rice mills from different parts of the country. "We get opportunities to meet buyers, brokers and new mills. We are developing contacts, including in areas where we previously did not have connections, such as southern and northern India," he said. Rathi said the group also has an international presence, with business spread across approximately 10 to 12 countries, including the UAE.

Strategic Industry Engagement

Highlighting the importance of industry exhibitions, Ashish Nainani, Director, International Sales, Goenka Group of Industries, said such platforms help companies maintain relationships with existing customers and identify new business opportunities. "These exhibitions help us to give our presence, and we meet our old buyers as well as we find some new groups," he said.

International participation was also visible at the exhibition, with Zirignon Rodrigues, a buyer from Africa, expressing interest in Indian parboiled rice and discussing the opportunity to engage with rice producers and exporters at the conference. Industry participants said such interactions can help companies explore new markets and strengthen connections across the rice supply chain. The Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 is being held from October 23 to 25 in New Delhi, bringing together Indian exporters, international buyers and other stakeholders in the global rice trade. (ANI)

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