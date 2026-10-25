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UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh Cancel Flights To Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh Cancel Flights To Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks


Date: 2026-10-25 07:39:36

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Several flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or delayed following renewed threats and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group against Saudi airports.

The disruptions affect services operated by multiple airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Saudia, with cancellations involving flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam. Travellers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.

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Several UAE-based and Saudi carriers have reported cancellations or disruptions on services departing from Dubai.

Emirates
    Cancelled: EK 2537 to Medina.

    Cancelled: EK 821, EK 823 and EK 827 to Dammam.

    Cancelled: EK 815, EK 819, EK 813 and EK 817 to Riyadh.

    Still scheduled to operate: EK 807, EK 809 and EK 810.

flydubai
    Delayed: FZ 909 to Jeddah, by 55 minutes.

    Cancelled: FZ 8387 to Medina.

Etihad
    Cancelled : EY601and EY603 to Jeddah; EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah

    Cancelled : All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh

    Cancelled : All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam

flynas
    Cancelled: XY 202, XY 206, XY 210, XY 212, XY 812 and XY 218 from Dubai.

flyadeal
    Cancelled: F3 506 to Riyadh.

Saudia
    SV 563 to Riyadh.

    SV 597, SV 555, SV 565 and SV 559.

Riyadh Air
    RX 242 and RX 244.

Other international flights affected

The following services have also been reported as cancelled:

Flights to and from King Fahd International Airport
    Biman Bangladesh Airlines: BG 349 and BG 350, to and from Bangladesh.

    Saudia: SV 1173 to Riyadh.

    flynas: XY 073 to Riyadh.

    Saudia: SV 110 from London Heathrow.

    SyrianAir: RB 527 from Damascus.

    Saudia: SV 8801 from Jeddah.

    Fly Jinnah: 9P 710 from Islamabad.

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Khaleej Times

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