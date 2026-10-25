UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh Cancel Flights To Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Several flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or delayed following renewed threats and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group against Saudi airports.

The disruptions affect services operated by multiple airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Saudia, with cancellations involving flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam. Travellers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.

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Several UAE-based and Saudi carriers have reported cancellations or disruptions on services departing from Dubai.

Cancelled: EK 2537 to Medina. Cancelled: EK 821, EK 823 and EK 827 to Dammam. Cancelled: EK 815, EK 819, EK 813 and EK 817 to Riyadh. Still scheduled to operate: EK 807, EK 809 and EK 810.

Delayed: FZ 909 to Jeddah, by 55 minutes. Cancelled: FZ 8387 to Medina.

Cancelled : EY601and EY603 to Jeddah; EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah Cancelled : All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh Cancelled : All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam

Cancelled: XY 202, XY 206, XY 210, XY 212, XY 812 and XY 218 from Dubai.

Cancelled: F3 506 to Riyadh.

SV 563 to Riyadh. SV 597, SV 555, SV 565 and SV 559.

RX 242 and RX 244.

The following services have also been reported as cancelled:

Biman Bangladesh Airlines: BG 349 and BG 350, to and from Bangladesh.

Saudia: SV 1173 to Riyadh. flynas: XY 073 to Riyadh. Saudia: SV 110 from London Heathrow. SyrianAir: RB 527 from Damascus. Saudia: SV 8801 from Jeddah. Fly Jinnah: 9P 710 from Islamabad.

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