Israeli Strikes Kill Palestinian, Injure Several In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – Israeli strikes killed one Palestinian and injured several others, some critically, across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Citing medical sources, the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that one Palestinian was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli strike on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Several Palestinians were also injured, some critically, after an Israeli drone attacked civilians near Hamad Hospital, northwest of Gaza City.

In a separate incident, several Palestinians were injured in a drone strike on the coastal Al-Rashid Street in northern Gaza.

//Petra// AO