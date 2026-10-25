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Breaking News: Victims Of Karak Terrorist Attack Laid To Rest In Hmoud Village. (Petra)


Date: 2026-10-25 07:37:19

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

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Jordan News Agency

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