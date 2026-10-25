General Staff: Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Radar Systems, Command Post And Personnel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army's radar stations were struck in the areas of the settlements of Gostishchevo and Kurganne in the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

“Striking the radar stations creates gaps in the enemy's radar coverage and expands the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to deploy unmanned systems at all levels,” the statement reads.

The General Staff also confirmed the destruction of a command post for an occupying unit near the town of Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia region and a command and observation post near Hola Prystan in the Kherson region.

“This disrupts the Russian aggressor's command and control of its troops and complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield,” the General Staff noted.

There are also reports of strikes on enemy troop concentrations near the towns of Mykolaivka and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region, as well as in the areas of Berdiansk, Okhrimivka, and Tarasivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Defense Forces strikestation in Russia's Bryansk region and Russian ammunition depots in Donetsk

“Operations against key enemy military targets will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete end,” the General Staff stated.

As previously reported, on October 23 and during the night of October 24, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes on key targets within Russian territory. It has been confirmed that the main production building of JSC“Proton-Elektrotex” in Orel, the“Tolyattikauchuk” plant in Tolyatti, and an aircraft at the Yeysk airfield were destroyed.

Illustrative photo