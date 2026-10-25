Olive Festival Draws Crowds In Baku Despite Rainy Weather

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The music and entertainment program continues at the Seaside National Park on the final day of the Olive Festival in Baku. Despite the rainy weather, residents and visitors are arriving at the festival grounds to watch concerts and enjoy the festivities.

Throughout the day, various competitions and entertainment activities are being held with the participation of DJ Kamo and host Iskandar Ibrahimov. Gifts are being presented to participants and winners.

Stalls set up across the festival grounds are showcasing products from olive companies, restaurants and wine producers. Visitors are sampling a variety of delicacies, exploring the products on offer and making purchases. A dedicated entertainment area for children is also operating throughout the day.

Music groups and singers are performing on the festival stage, with visitors enjoying live music, dancing and attending concerts.

The Wave Band is currently performing as part of the program, followed by Tima Suleymanbayli and Excellent Band.

Later in the afternoon, performances are scheduled by Azad Shabanov, Zamiq Huseynov and People's Artist Aygun Kazimova.

The Olive Festival is organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea olive products serving as sponsors.

Admission to the festival grounds and all concert performances is free of charge.