Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts 10 Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Southern Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed 10 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on X that the missiles were shot down, without giving any details about injuries or damage.

His announcement came after he said earlier in the day that the coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile that targeted the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait.

Maliki also said that coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and two drones launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh.

The developments came amid escalating hostilities involving attacks on Saudi aviation and energy infrastructure and coalition strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthis since 2015.

The Houthi group has controlled the Yeman's capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU