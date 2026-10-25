Spain's King Felipe Undergoes Eye Surgery

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MADRID, Oct 25 (NNN-dpa) -- Spain's King Felipe VI has undergone surgery on his left eye for a cataract, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing Europa Press news agency.

The routine procedure on Saturday lasted approximately half an hour and was completed without complications, according to the report, which added that Felipe, 58, had spent the night in hospital.

A cataract is an eye condition in which the normally clear lens of the eye gradually becomes cloudy. This causes blurred vision, reduced contrast and often increased sensitivity to light.

The condition is usually treated with surgery, during which the cloudy lens is removed and replaced with an artificial lens.

According to the reports, the procedure was carried out at an eye hospital in Oviedo in northern Spain.

Felipe had earlier attended several events in the area with his wife, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía, in connection with the presentation of the Princess of Asturias Awards.

--NNN-dpa