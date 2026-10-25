Iran Guards Threaten Harsher Reply as US Strike Talk Swirls
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps cautioned on Saturday that any military move against the country, however limited, would be met with a retaliation “several times greater,” a semi-official news agency reported.
Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi brushed aside what he called “hostile rhetoric,” portraying it as chiefly aimed at the media. He argued that those issuing threats lack the capacity to carry out an effective operation in the present climate.
“They know better than anyone that, under the current circumstances, they cannot conduct an effective operation and certainly will not achieve their objectives,” he said.
Mohebbi added that a repeat of earlier military action would end in defeat for the aggressor.
“Even if the enemy makes a limited move, Iran’s response will be several times greater, given the armed forces’ existing readiness and operational plans,” he said.
The warning follows remarks by US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who said Washington could “absolutely” hit Iran as early as this weekend. Barrack, who is also the US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, made the comment in an interview, with clips circulating online Friday.
“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” he said.
President Donald Trump distanced himself from the claim. Reporters asked him about the envoy’s comments and whether he had abandoned his stance of holding off on possible strikes until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Trump appeared caught off guard.
“That was my ambassador?” Trump asked.
“He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess. Well if that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” he added.
Separately, US media has reported that Washington and Israel have drawn up plans to strike Iran after the midterms.
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which erupted after strikes in February, remains unresolved. A ceasefire and a memorandum meant to pave the way for a peace deal are in place, but disputes over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled a final settlement.
Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebbi brushed aside what he called “hostile rhetoric,” portraying it as chiefly aimed at the media. He argued that those issuing threats lack the capacity to carry out an effective operation in the present climate.
“They know better than anyone that, under the current circumstances, they cannot conduct an effective operation and certainly will not achieve their objectives,” he said.
Mohebbi added that a repeat of earlier military action would end in defeat for the aggressor.
“Even if the enemy makes a limited move, Iran’s response will be several times greater, given the armed forces’ existing readiness and operational plans,” he said.
The warning follows remarks by US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who said Washington could “absolutely” hit Iran as early as this weekend. Barrack, who is also the US special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, made the comment in an interview, with clips circulating online Friday.
“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” he said.
President Donald Trump distanced himself from the claim. Reporters asked him about the envoy’s comments and whether he had abandoned his stance of holding off on possible strikes until after the Nov. 3 midterm elections. Trump appeared caught off guard.
“That was my ambassador?” Trump asked.
“He’s a pretty powerful man, I guess. Well if that’s the case, I don’t know anything about it,” he added.
Separately, US media has reported that Washington and Israel have drawn up plans to strike Iran after the midterms.
The US-Israeli war on Iran, which erupted after strikes in February, remains unresolved. A ceasefire and a memorandum meant to pave the way for a peace deal are in place, but disputes over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz have stalled a final settlement.
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