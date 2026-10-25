Ronaldinho, 46, Returns to Pitch for Ravenna Derby on Nov. 15
(MENAFN) Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho will make a competitive comeback on Nov. 15, lining up for Italian side Ravenna FC in a league derby against local rivals Forli, the club confirmed on Friday.
Kickoff at Ravenna’s Stadio Bruno Benelli is set for 5:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT). The former Barcelona and Brazil star will take the field alongside his new Ravenna teammates.
Club president Alessandro Cipriani first signaled the comeback in Miami in June. Speculation intensified on Aug. 20, when the Brazilian greeted supporters at Marina di Ravenna.
Ronaldinho is widely counted among the most celebrated players of his generation. He lifted the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and claimed the 2005 Ballon d’Or.
At Barcelona, he collected a UEFA Champions League title and two La Liga crowns. He also won domestic league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.
Ravenna said details on ticket sales for the derby will be released through the club’s official channels.
Kickoff at Ravenna’s Stadio Bruno Benelli is set for 5:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT). The former Barcelona and Brazil star will take the field alongside his new Ravenna teammates.
Club president Alessandro Cipriani first signaled the comeback in Miami in June. Speculation intensified on Aug. 20, when the Brazilian greeted supporters at Marina di Ravenna.
Ronaldinho is widely counted among the most celebrated players of his generation. He lifted the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and claimed the 2005 Ballon d’Or.
At Barcelona, he collected a UEFA Champions League title and two La Liga crowns. He also won domestic league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.
Ravenna said details on ticket sales for the derby will be released through the club’s official channels.
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