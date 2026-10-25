Ranchi: Woman With Four Children Threatens Self-Immolation At SSP's Residence, Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 25 (IANS) Chaos and commotion erupted outside the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) residence in the Jharkhand capital on Sunday as a woman with her four children threatened self-immolation in protest against police 'inaction' over the disappearance of one of her children.

The woman alleged that one of her children went missing from Ranchi Sadar Hospital and, despite repeated requests, the police personnel were not assisting her.

The woman, who was in utter distress and despair amid her persistent efforts to find the child and repeated appeals to the police and administration, said that she had decided to take this extreme step. The police personnel stationed at the site immediately took the woman into custody, while her children were also placed under police protection.

The woman is a resident of the Hehal-Bajra area in Ranchi. She arrived at the SSP's residence in Morabadi with her four children on Sunday, seeking to voice her anger and frustration over the lack of action regarding her missing child. It was during this time that she attempted self-immolation.

Upon learning of the incident, security personnel and officials present at the scene intervened immediately. According to the woman, her child went missing from Sadar Hospital about a year ago, and she has been searching for the child ever since.

She had sought assistance from the police and the administration, but no information regarding the child has surfaced to date.

The woman stated that she is deeply distressed and frustrated due to the prolonged disappearance of her child. Following her detention, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Lalpur police station is gathering details regarding her allegations and the circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance.

However, any official intimation is yet to come regarding the circumstances under which the child went missing or the actions taken so far to locate the child.

The subsequent steps taken by the police and the investigation by the relevant authorities are now considered crucial in the search for the missing child.