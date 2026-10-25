Caught On CCTV: Speeding Car Hits Toll Worker, Drags Him On Bonnet In Punjab's Patiala (WATCH)

A speeding car broke through toll barriers and hit a toll plaza employee before dragging him for several metres on its bonnet in Punjab's Patiala on Saturday morning. The worker was brought to a hospital for treatment after suffering severe injuries.

The incident was allegedly captured on camera on Saturday morning, and a video of it has appeared on social media and is quickly gaining popularity. An employee is seen in the video trying to halt a white automobile that is approaching the toll plaza. Rather than decelerating, the driver collides with the worker, leaving him on the bonnet and dragging him for a few meters.

Workers at the toll plaza have reacted strongly to the event, threatening demonstrations if the accused are not taken into custody right away.

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⚠️ Video shows a speeding car breaking through a toll barrier in Patiala and dragging an employee on its bonnet

A white car reportedly rammed toll barriers on Saturday morning in Patiala, Punjab. The employee, who was trying to stop it, was hit and dragged for several metres.

He sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Toll workers are demanding immediate arrests and have warned of protests and road blockades if action isn't taken.

Toll staff work inches from moving traffic every day. Slow down at plazas, obey the barrier, and never treat a stop signal as optional

Share to keep them safe.

TollPlaza DriveSafe

- Abhishek Jalan (@AbhishekJalan26) October 25, 2026

In a warning to the government and administration, the workers said,“We will not tolerate such deadly attacks on toll employees. We strongly warn the government and administration that if these hooligans are not arrested immediately, we will launch large-scale protests. In the coming days, we will also block roads and bring traffic to a standstill.”