Cameron Green Ready To Return For Deciding Test Against South Africa

Cameron Green Eyes Return for Series Decider

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has expressed confidence in his recovery from an abdominal muscle tear, saying he is ready to return for the third and final Test against South Africa as the ICC World Test Championship series hangs in the balance at 1-1. "Pretty surprised with how quickly it's actually healed, or how functional I feel only a few weeks after," Green said of the injury he sustained during the ODI series between the two teams, according to Cricinfo. The 27-year-old, who missed the first two Tests, took part in a net session ahead of the series decider in Cape Town, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 27.

Understanding the Injury

Green explained that the injury occurred after he was struck while batting during the ODI series, with the subsequent movement aggravating the affected muscle. "It was really bizarre. I think there's definitely a pretty clear link between getting hit and then doing the injury. I think it's too much of a coincidence for them not to be related. Basically I got hit where you don't want to get hit, and then two balls later, I went to play a shot just behind the wicket – obviously had to lengthen my muscle, and I think my muscle was pretty keen to not move at that stage after I got hit,” he said, as per Cricinfo.

"It's quite a unique injury. There are not many people that have done the injury and then tried to play a few weeks later. The (medical staff) didn't have much to go off... (but) it's all good to go for the last game," he added.

Strategic Outlook for Australia

The series is level at 1-1 after Australia won the opening Test in Durban by 214 runs before South Africa responded with an innings-and-31-run victory in Gqeberha. Green's availability would provide Australia with another all-round option as they look to secure the series in Cape Town. The all-rounder was also part of Australia's side in last year's World Test Championship final against South Africa in England, where he experienced the challenge of facing their pace attack with the Dukes ball.

Reflecting on Batting Positions

"(Batting at three in the WTC final) was a tough experience for sure. Pretty unique that you're playing South Africa with the Dukes ball in England. I think there's a lot of good learnings, a lot of tough learnings,” Green said, as per Cricinfo. "Obviously they're such a quality bowling line-up that you've got to be on your game at all times to succeed against them, regardless of where you bat. But certainly up the top of the order is incredibly difficult – their opening bowlers are so great with the new ball, you've got to work really hard, especially at the start," the all-rounder added.

Green made his Test debut in 2020 and has batted at various positions, from number three to number eight. However, he believes the middle order is where he is best suited. "I've had a lot of experience up and down the order. I think I'm well suited at four and five,” he said.

Green enjoyed a productive home series against Bangladesh, finishing as the leading run-scorer across the two Tests while batting at number five. His returns included a century and a half-century. "Obviously we've had some pretty incredible cricketers in those positions. So I'm very happy to move up and down the order depending on what the team wants," Green concluded. The third and final Test between South Africa and Australia will be played in Cape Town from October 27 to 31, with both teams looking to claim the series before turning their attention to the wider World Test Championship campaign. (ANI)

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