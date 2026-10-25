New Satellites Are Transforming Forest Protection As Congo Basin Faces Mounting Deforestation Pressures

A new generation of satellites is reshaping how scientists, conservation groups and carbon-market participants monitor the world's tropical forests, offering unprecedented visibility into regions once considered nearly impossible to observe consistently.

The technology is proving especially important in Central Africa, where the vast Congo rainforest stretches across multiple countries and remains one of Earth's most significant carbon stores. As climate pressures, deforestation and biodiversity loss intensify, experts increasingly view satellite monitoring as a critical tool for protecting forests and measuring their role in regulating the planet's climate.

Among the most notable advances is the European Space Agency's Biomass satellite, launched in April 2025. Unlike conventional Earth-observation systems, Biomass uses P-band synthetic aperture radar, allowing it to penetrate dense forest canopies and measure trunks, branches and woody biomass. The resulting data helps scientists estimate how much carbon is stored inside forests and detect changes over time.

The system repeatedly scans the same locations, generating detailed three-dimensional views that reveal trends difficult to identify through conventional imagery alone.

Scientists say these capabilities are becoming increasingly valuable as forest ecosystems face growing pressure. Earlier research using less advanced radar technology already helped reveal a significant shift in African forests and woodlands, with findings suggesting they have been releasing more carbon than they absorb since 2010.

The importance of monitoring is especially evident in the Congo Basin, where many forested areas remain inaccessible by road. In vast regions, satellite observations provide the only realistic means of tracking environmental changes at scale.

At the same time, major advances in data processing are expanding what can be done with information collected from space.

Artificial Intelligence Expands The Value Of Forest Monitoring

The combination of satellite imagery and artificial intelligence is opening new possibilities for climate and conservation work.

According to experts cited in the report, AI can now analyse enormous volumes of satellite information and identify trends that would be difficult to detect manually. This allows organisations to receive earlier warnings about emerging threats, including signs of potential deforestation.

The technology is also being applied to methane monitoring, ecosystem mapping, glacier tracking and land-use analysis. Machine-learning systems can process thousands of images daily and flag changes requiring closer examination.

Private-sector organisations are increasingly incorporating these capabilities into supply-chain monitoring programmes. Satellite platforms are now used to track whether commodity production may be linked to forest loss, allowing companies to respond before damage becomes widespread.

Another area benefiting from improved satellite monitoring is the carbon market.

Forest-protection projects have faced repeated criticism over allegations that some programmes overstated avoided deforestation, resulting in excessive carbon-credit issuance. New approaches increasingly rely on satellite-based assessments conducted at jurisdictional or national scales rather than calculations generated solely by project developers.

Supporters argue that this reduces opportunities for overestimating climate benefits and improves transparency in emissions accounting.

Even among critics of carbon markets, satellite monitoring is gaining acceptance as an effective conservation tool. Community forest initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo are increasingly using satellite-based systems to verify forest protection outcomes and identify disturbances affecting forest cover.

New radar technologies are also helping conservation groups monitor remote wildlife habitats. Finland-based ICEYE, which operates a large constellation of radar satellites, recently partnered with the Jane Goodall Foundation to help identify threats such as logging and illegal mining in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Radar systems offer an important advantage because they can penetrate clouds and dense canopy cover, conditions that frequently limit conventional optical satellites.

The need for better monitoring remains urgent. The Democratic Republic of Congo has continued losing approximately 0.5 per cent of its primary forests annually over the past decade, largely because of expanding small-scale agriculture. Cameroon meanwhile experienced its highest recorded level of deforestation in 2025.

Experts say technological progress is delivering increasingly accurate information about forest conditions. The remaining challenge is ensuring that governments, conservation organisations and local communities can use those insights effectively enough to slow forest loss and preserve some of the world's most important ecosystems.