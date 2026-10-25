Russia Threatens Moldova With Retaliation Over Embassy Expulsion
(MENAFN) Russia vowed to retaliate against Moldova on Friday after Chisinau expelled a member of the Russian Embassy staff, branding the move a “hostile action.”
“These hostile actions by the Moldovan leadership will not go unanswered, and Russia will deliver an adequate and firm response,” the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the same day that Chisinau had declared the embassy employee persona non grata. She said a Russian-made Geran attack drone had violated Moldovan airspace and crashed near family homes and an energy facility.
Moscow countered that no evidence had been offered to support claims about the drone’s origin.
The ministry framed the expulsion as part of a broader campaign. “The decision by the Moldovan authorities is part of Chisinau’s destructive anti-Russian policy, aimed at completely dismantling centuries-old Russian-Moldovan relations and severing ties between the peoples of the two countries,” the ministry said.
It also accused Moldova of expelling several Russian diplomats in recent years, either on what it called fabricated pretexts or with no justification at all.
“The real aim of these actions is to severely hamper the work of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau,” the ministry said. It added that Moldovan citizens were among those who “suffer most” from restricted access to consular services and other assistance from Russian diplomatic missions.
“These hostile actions by the Moldovan leadership will not go unanswered, and Russia will deliver an adequate and firm response,” the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the same day that Chisinau had declared the embassy employee persona non grata. She said a Russian-made Geran attack drone had violated Moldovan airspace and crashed near family homes and an energy facility.
Moscow countered that no evidence had been offered to support claims about the drone’s origin.
The ministry framed the expulsion as part of a broader campaign. “The decision by the Moldovan authorities is part of Chisinau’s destructive anti-Russian policy, aimed at completely dismantling centuries-old Russian-Moldovan relations and severing ties between the peoples of the two countries,” the ministry said.
It also accused Moldova of expelling several Russian diplomats in recent years, either on what it called fabricated pretexts or with no justification at all.
“The real aim of these actions is to severely hamper the work of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau,” the ministry said. It added that Moldovan citizens were among those who “suffer most” from restricted access to consular services and other assistance from Russian diplomatic missions.
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