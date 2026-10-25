Houthi Missiles Strike Aden Airport, Port in Escalating Assault
(MENAFN) Yemeni authorities said the Houthi group fired ballistic missiles at Aden International Airport, the port in the city’s al-Tawahi district and two coast guard facilities on Saturday, in a sharp escalation of fighting in the country’s south.
The Information Ministry announced the renewed strikes on the airport and port in a post on X. It gave no figures on casualties or damage.
The Interior Ministry separately said two ballistic missiles hit the coast guard headquarters inside its compound, while a third struck a coast guard building in al-Tawahi. It reported no casualties.
Earlier in the day, a correspondent for a news agency heard three powerful explosions in Aden, Yemen’s interim capital.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree offered a different account. He claimed the group struck a gathering of military forces at al-Nasr camp and a naval base in Aden. He alleged that Saudi officers, led by Brig. Gen. Badr Salah al-Harbi, “were overseeing the assembly and equipping of those forces” in preparation for attacks on the Houthis. Saree also cautioned Yemenis against joining forces mobilized by Saudi Arabia. His statement made no mention of Aden International Airport and did not name the weapons used.
The Interior Ministry said Saturday’s strikes followed earlier attacks on civilian and vital facilities in Aden, including repeated ballistic missile and drone attacks on the airport. It warned that hitting vital facilities and public infrastructure jeopardizes the city’s security and stability, puts civilians at risk and disrupts institutions that provide security and public services.
The Yemeni government and its allies control Aden and large parts of the south and east. The Houthis hold the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north and west.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since 2015. The latest escalation began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed. The Houthis have also targeted Saudi Arabia’s energy and civilian sites.
The Information Ministry announced the renewed strikes on the airport and port in a post on X. It gave no figures on casualties or damage.
The Interior Ministry separately said two ballistic missiles hit the coast guard headquarters inside its compound, while a third struck a coast guard building in al-Tawahi. It reported no casualties.
Earlier in the day, a correspondent for a news agency heard three powerful explosions in Aden, Yemen’s interim capital.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree offered a different account. He claimed the group struck a gathering of military forces at al-Nasr camp and a naval base in Aden. He alleged that Saudi officers, led by Brig. Gen. Badr Salah al-Harbi, “were overseeing the assembly and equipping of those forces” in preparation for attacks on the Houthis. Saree also cautioned Yemenis against joining forces mobilized by Saudi Arabia. His statement made no mention of Aden International Airport and did not name the weapons used.
The Interior Ministry said Saturday’s strikes followed earlier attacks on civilian and vital facilities in Aden, including repeated ballistic missile and drone attacks on the airport. It warned that hitting vital facilities and public infrastructure jeopardizes the city’s security and stability, puts civilians at risk and disrupts institutions that provide security and public services.
The Yemeni government and its allies control Aden and large parts of the south and east. The Houthis hold the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north and west.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since 2015. The latest escalation began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed. The Houthis have also targeted Saudi Arabia’s energy and civilian sites.
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