Unfair Links Launches a Link Building Service for Local Backlinks and Google Business Profile Matched Links

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, USA, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Unfair Links, a new link building service founded by Rollo Unden and Oliver Fish, today announced its launch in beta at unfairlinks.com. Instead of selling generic bought links, Unfair Links builds local backlinks on sites tied to real local businesses with a live Google Business Profile. Each of these Google Business Profile matched links is chosen to fit the country, language and topic of the specific page a customer wants to rank. The service is aimed at SEO agencies, in-house marketers and consultants, and early access is available through an email waitlist.

The problem: links that go live but do little

Anyone who has bought backlinks knows the pattern: a placement goes live, the report looks fine, and the page does not move. Usually the link simply does not fit.

Unfair Links points to three common reasons:



Wrong market. A link to a Swedish service page from a generic English-language blog reads as random, so it tends to carry less weight.

An obvious pattern. Sites that look and behave like hundreds of others are easy to group together and discount. No real business behind the site. A bare domain with no owner, no reviews and no history gives search engines little reason to trust it.

How Unfair Links works

Every site in the Unfair Links network is custom built on a domain tied to a real local business with a live Google Business Profile, reviews and history. Content is written in the local language, and each site stands on its own, with nothing obvious tying it to the others.

For customers, the process is short:

The system reads the page's topic, country and language and compares it against every site in the network.Each suggested site shows its business type, location, language, review count and a match score, so customers can judge the fit before they buy. The domain itself is revealed once an order is placed, which keeps the network private for everyone using it.Options include SEO articles that link to the page, comparison and list-style articles, citation articles with the business's details, or the customer's own article.A dashboard follows each page from writing to publication, shows the live URL, and the link is checked to be live and indexed.

Building a single link of this kind independently can take weeks: sourcing a relevant domain, setting up hosting, building the site, writing local-language content, and then placing and verifying the link. Unfair Links has already done that groundwork across its network, so for the customer it comes down to pasting a URL.

Why local, market-matched backlinks

The idea behind the service is that country, language and niche are not extras. They are most of what makes a link look like a genuine recommendation. A link from a Swedish cleaning business's site to a Swedish cleaning page makes sense to a reader. The same link from an unrelated lifestyle blog in another country does not.

Local backlinks from real businesses are also harder to fake. A Google Business Profile with years of customer reviews, an address and opening hours is the kind of real-world history that a throwaway site cannot copy.

What "Unfair" means

The name often raises questions, and the founders address it directly. "Unfair" refers to a competitive advantage, in the sense of an "unfair advantage" in business: an edge that takes real work to build and that a competitor cannot copy next week. It does not mean spam, unnatural links or anything designed to attract a Google penalty.

Much of the link market is public. A competitor can look up a site's backlinks, find the same guest-post sellers and buy the same placements. Unfair Links is designed to provide links that a rival cannot simply order from the same list.

"We've bought, built and audited a lot of links over the years, and the ones that worked had one thing in common: they made sense. They came from a real business, in the right country, in the right language. Unfair Links is our way of making that kind of link something you can order, not something you hope to stumble on," said Rollo Unden, co-founder of Unfair Links.

People see the name and expect the worst, and that's a fair reflex. But 'unfair' here means an advantage your competitors can't copy, not a shortcut. We show every match and its score before anyone pays, so customers can judge the fit for themselves," said Oliver Fish, co-founder of Unfair Links.

Who the service is for

Unfair Links is built for people who buy or build links as part of their work:



SEO and digital agencies that need relevant local links across several client markets

In-house marketers supporting location-specific or language-specific pages Consultants who want to show a client why a link was chosen, not just that it exists

The company does not promise rankings, and says buyers should be cautious of anyone in SEO who does.

Frequently asked questions:

Unfair Links is a link building service that places local backlinks on sites tied to real local businesses with live Google Business Profiles, matched to the topic, country and language of the page being supported.They are links from sites connected to a real business with a live Google Business Profile, chosen because that business fits the customer's market, language and niche.The name refers to a competitive advantage, not to rule-breaking. The service does not use automated link blasting, directory lists or look-alike blog networks, and customers can review each match and its score before they buy.Yes. Customers see each match's business type, location, language, review count and match score before buying. The domain is revealed once an order is placed.Unfair Links is currently in beta. Join the email waitlist at unfairlinks.com.

Join the beta waitlist

Unfair Links is currently in beta. Agencies, marketers and consultants who want early access can join the email waitlist at unfairlinks.com.

About Unfair Links

Unfair Links is a link building service founded by Rollo Unden and Oliver Fish. It builds local backlinks on hand-built sites tied to real local businesses with live Google Business Profiles, matched to each page's topic, country and language. The "Unfair" in the name stands for a competitive advantage: links competitors cannot simply copy. Unfair Links is currently in beta with an email waitlist. Learn more at unfairlinks.com.

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Unfair Links Launches a Link Building Service for Local Backlinks and Google Business Profile Matched Links