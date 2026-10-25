Automating SEO and Link Building for AI Agents with Rapid Indexer's New MCP Server1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, USA, Oct. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rapid Indexer, the fastest Google indexer, today launched the Rapid Indexer MCP server. It connects Rapid Indexer's crawl and index-checking engine directly to AI agents through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard modern AI assistants use to work with outside tools and services.

With the launch, link building can run from start to finish inside an AI agent. The same agent that finds a placement, writes the content and publishes the link can now send that new URL to Googlebot seconds later. It can then come back to check whether the page has been picked up and tell its operator what happened. There are no dashboards to log into and no URL lists to copy and paste.

The problem: agents build links, then the link sits there

Over the past year, AI agents have taken on a growing share of day-to-day SEO work. Agencies, SaaS teams and solo link builders now use agents to:



research guest post and directory opportunities

write unique articles, profiles and listing descriptions

publish forum threads, community posts and listicle contributions

distribute press releases create and fill in business and product profiles

One step stayed stubbornly manual: getting all those new pages and links discovered. A backlink Google hasn't crawled does nothing, and new placements on fresh or low-traffic pages can wait weeks for a visit from Googlebot. Until now, someone had to collect every URL an agent published, paste it into an indexing tool, and check back later to see what had been crawled.

The Rapid Indexer MCP server removes that hand-off. Indexing becomes one more tool the agent calls on its own.

How it works

Once it's connected, an MCP-capable assistant gets a full indexing toolkit it can use in plain English:



submit_urls_for_indexing: Sends URLs to Googlebot on the standard queue, the VIP priority queue or a drip feed

index_and_verify: Submits URLs, then re-checks indexing on a schedule

check_index_status: Checks whether a page is in Google's index

estimate_cost: Prices a batch before any credits are spent

get_pricing: Shows live credit costs per URL

get_account: Shows the credit balance and account status

list_tasks / get_task / get_task_links: Show task progress, crawled and pending counts, and per-URL crawl status

create_traffic_campaign / create_ctr_campaign: Launch scheduled visitor and search-and-click campaigns list_search_engines / check_service_health: Show available engines and API reachability

Operators can give agents instructions like these:



"Index the 40 backlinks you published this week on the VIP queue."

"Check which of yesterday's directory listings are indexed and resubmit the ones that aren't."

"How much would it cost to index 500 URLs? Go ahead if it's under 1,000 credits." "Show me crawl progress on my last five tasks."

Spending is built with safety in mind. Any tool that creates a task spends credits right away, so the server tells the assistant to run a cost estimate and confirm with the user before large batches.

Built for agent-first link building: Grok Bot, Muse and Dots

Rapid Indexer built the MCP server out of its own day-to-day work. The team runs much of its own outreach and link building through AI agents in Grok Bot, Muse and Dots. Those agents handle placements across directories, profiles, forums, articles and press distribution.

In practice, a typical automated workflow looks like this:

An agent finds relevant placement opportunities and checks that they're live and accept submissions.It writes unique, human-sounding content for each placement, so no two posts read the same.It submits the listing, profile, post or article.It sends each new URL to Rapid Indexer through MCP, using VIP for priority links and the standard queue or a drip feed for larger batches.Later it checks index status and gives its operator a clean summary of what went live and what has been crawled.

Because the Rapid Indexer MCP server follows the open MCP standard, it isn't tied to one app. It works in Grok Bot, Muse and Dots, and also in Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, ChatGPT and any other host that can run MCP servers.

“Link building has gone agentic, but indexing was still a chore someone had to do by hand," said Rollo Unden, founder of Rapid Indexer. "We run our own link building through agents in Grok Bot, Muse and Dots. Every time one of them placed a link, a person still had to copy that URL into an indexer and check on it later. Now the agent does it. It publishes the link, sends Googlebot to it and checks back. That's the loop we wanted for ourselves, so we built it for everyone.""The point of an agent is that you can give it a whole job, not half of one," Unden added. "Getting links crawled is part of the job. With MCP, Rapid Indexer is just another tool in the agent's belt, and it already knows when to use it."

Speed is the point

Rapid Indexer is built around one idea: getting Googlebot to new pages and links as fast as possible. In Rapid Indexer's internal tests:



On the VIP queue, Googlebot typically visits 35 seconds to 2 minutes after submission.

On the standard queue, the first Googlebot visit typically comes about 2 hours 35 minutes after submission, with URLs drip-fed and crawled within 24 to 48 hours.

The success rate is around 98% for valid, crawlable pages, by Rapid Indexer's internal measure. Each task takes up to 10,000 URLs.

For agents publishing dozens or hundreds of placements a week, that speed means fresh links start counting sooner. Operators also get a verified picture of what has been picked up, without relying on guesswork.

Getting started

Setup takes a couple of minutes:

Sign up at rapid-indexer.com, then open API Access in the account menu.Run it locally with one command (Node.js 20+ required):"mcpServers": {"rapid-indexer": {"command": "npx","args": ["-y", "rapid-indexer-mcp"],"env": { "RAPID_INDEXER_API_KEY": "YOUR_API_KEY" }Or connect to the hosted remote server over Streamable HTTP at , sending the API key as a Bearer token or X-API-Key header.For example, "Index these 20 URLs on the VIP queue" or "Are my new blog posts indexed yet?"

The API key stays with the user, and the server calls Rapid Indexer's API directly. Keys can be rotated at any time from API Access.

Availability and pricing

The Rapid Indexer MCP server is available now. It's open source on GitHub and listed in the Official MCP Registry (com.rapid-indexer/mcp), Smithery, Glama, MCP Market, mcpservers.org and MCPBundles, with more directories to follow.

It uses Rapid Indexer's standard pay-as-you-go credits. There's no subscription, and credits never expire:



Indexing, standard queue: $0.01 per URL (1 credit)

Indexing, VIP queue: $0.05 per URL (5 credits) Index check: $0.001 per URL (0.1 credit)

Credits are bought through PayPal, with a $10 minimum top-up.

Links



Product page: Rapid Indexer MCP

GitHub: rollounden/rapid-indexer-mcp

npm: rapid-indexer-mcp API keys: Rapid Indexer API Access

By the numbers

Rapid Indexer production figures as of October 23, 2026, rounded down:



5.7M+ URLs processed through indexing and checking tasks

830k+ tasks completed

4,400+ registered accounts 1,400+ paying customers

About Rapid Indexer

Rapid Indexer is the fastest Google indexer. It's a self-serve SaaS that helps SEO professionals, link builders, agencies and website owners get new and updated pages discovered by Google. Users submit up to 10,000 URLs per task, choose the standard queue or the VIP priority queue, and use the built-in Google index checker to see which URLs made it into the index. Developers and agencies automate submissions through a REST API, an official Node.js SDK, a Chrome extension, a Make.com integration, a free WordPress drip-feed plugin and now the Rapid Indexer MCP server for AI agents. Rapid Indexer was founded in 2025 by Rollo Unden and serves customers worldwide.

Media Contact

X: @rapid_indexer | LinkedIn: rapid-indexer





Contact

Rollo

Rapid Indexer

...





Attachment

Automating SEO and Link Building for AI Agents with Rapid Indexer's New MCP Server1