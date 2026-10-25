Houthis Says Saudi Airstrikes Hit Sanaa, Mokha; Civilians Hurt
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Saturday that Saudi Arabia launched a wave of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, and the city of Mokha in Taiz governorate, a sharp escalation in a conflict already spiraling since a ceasefire collapsed.
A Houthi-run news agency cited an unnamed local source who said “Saudi aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on various areas of Mokha, west of Taiz governorate.” The source added that aircraft were still circling over the area but offered no details on the results of the attacks.
In a separate report, the agency said Saudi warplanes struck Sanaa, hitting the Asr and Hamdan areas. It asserted that civilians were killed and wounded but gave no casualty figures.
Riyadh had not immediately responded to the Houthi claims, and none of the reports could be independently verified.
Earlier Saturday, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu were intercepted and destroyed.
The Houthis have held Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition has backed Yemen’s government against the group since 2015.
The latest flare-up between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed. The group has also struck Saudi Arabia’s energy and civilian sites.
A Houthi-run news agency cited an unnamed local source who said “Saudi aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes on various areas of Mokha, west of Taiz governorate.” The source added that aircraft were still circling over the area but offered no details on the results of the attacks.
In a separate report, the agency said Saudi warplanes struck Sanaa, hitting the Asr and Hamdan areas. It asserted that civilians were killed and wounded but gave no casualty figures.
Riyadh had not immediately responded to the Houthi claims, and none of the reports could be independently verified.
Earlier Saturday, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu were intercepted and destroyed.
The Houthis have held Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition has backed Yemen’s government against the group since 2015.
The latest flare-up between government forces and the Houthis began in July, when a 2022 ceasefire collapsed. The group has also struck Saudi Arabia’s energy and civilian sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment