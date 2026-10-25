'Amounts To Treason', Farooq Abdullah Earns Flak From Muslim Clerics Over Kashmir Remark Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, already under fire from the BJP over objectionable commentary on Jammu and Kashmir, found himself at the receiving end of Muslim scholars on Sunday as they also took exception to his controversial remark.

The veteran NC leader set off a political row on Saturday, with his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks made at a rally in Baramulla district of Kashmir Valley. The NC chief questioned the Centre's silence on Kashmir and purportedly claimed that the neighbouring nation was 'protecting' it.

All India Imam Association (AIIA) president Maulana Sajid Rashidi, speaking to IANS, condemned Farooq Abdullah's deplorable remarks and said that this amounted to treason.

"I state clearly that this statement by Farooq Abdullah falls under treason. This man is a traitor, a treasonous person. Because he has spoken about Pakistan, a Pakistan that, from the beginning until now, has continuously carried out terrorist attacks in India,” Maulana Rashidi said.

The cleric, further hitting out at Pakistan, recalled the Pahalgam massacre in which more than two dozen people were targeted and killed based on their religion.”

“Before that, there was Pulwama; before that, count how many attacks were carried out against us, including the Kargil War. Under the guise of Jihad, Pakistan has always engaged in terrorism against India,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah, who heads the ruling National Conference (NC) party, had said that the Central government's intentions towards Kashmiris are not right and credited Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for helping their voices to be heard globally.

Reacting to this, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali and Maulana Saif Abbas expressed strong displeasure over Farooq's statement.

Both the religious leaders stated that it was not appropriate for the NC leader to“rely on any other country” regarding the security of Jammu and Kashmir.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali further demanded a detailed explanation and apology from the NC leader, underscoring that his comments were completely unacceptable, highly objectionable and condemnable.

Earlier, Farooq's comments on Kashmir kicked up a major political row, with various BJP leaders demanding an apology from him.