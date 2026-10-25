The collaboration aims to double the annual supply of Saudi-grown tomatoes for Saudia Tomato Paste.

The collaboration advances Saudi agricultural production and food security, supporting the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), a leading food manufacturer, seller, and distributor based in Saudi Arabia with operations across the Middle East, has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with Al Watania Agriculture Company to increase the supply of Saudi-grown tomatoes for Saudia Tomato Paste. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU was signed by Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, and Eng. Abdullah Sulaiman Al Sudais, Chief Executive Officer of Al Watania Agriculture Company.

Under the terms of the MoU, SADAFCO and Al Watania Agriculture will work together to strengthen the use of Saudi-grown tomatoes in SADAFCO's local manufacturing operations.

Commenting on the MoUsaid:“As part of SADAFCO's responsibility to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, and in alignment with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, we believe strong partnerships are essential to creating lasting and sustainable value. Our collaboration with Al Watania Agriculture reflects this commitment by strengthening local sourcing and supporting the Kingdom's efforts to enhance local agricultural production, food security, and supply-chain resilience. By working together across agricultural planning, growing and harvesting cycles, we can create greater continuity and efficiency while maintaining the quality our consumers expect. Increasing the use of Saudi-grown tomatoes also helps shorten supply routes and reduce transport-related emissions, demonstrating how the collaboration can turn sustainability ambitions into tangible value for our business, our partners and the Kingdom.”

The MoU marks a further step in SADAFCO's efforts to build long-term partnerships across the Kingdom's agricultural ecosystem, connecting Saudi agricultural capabilities with SADAFCO's manufacturing needs.