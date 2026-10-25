PM Modi Inaugurates Arvind Mills Plant And Watches Air Show In Kashi

PM Modi Inaugurates New Textile Facility

Kashi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency, Kashi, on Sunday and, after inaugurating the first manufacturing plant of textile manufacturer Arvind Limited (Arvind Mills) in Khochwan, Mirzamurad, built at a cost of approximately Rs 150 crore, where he interacted with the women workers undergoing training there, he sat at Namo Ghat and watched the air show held at 'Wings Over Ganga' to commemorate the 94th anniversary of Air Force Day.

During the air show held at "Wings Over Ganga," the feeling of having their MP and Prime Minister present among them was evident in the crowds gathered at Namo Ghat, all the other 84 Ganga Ghats, and on the sandy banks on the other side of the Ganga Ghat. Upon arriving at the venue, the Prime Minister was greeted with thunderous chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," as per Kashi tradition, and continued to do so throughout the air show.

Events and Official Engagements

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived at Babatpur Airport and then flew to Khochwan in Mirzamurad. There, he inaugurated the Arvind Mill and interacted with women workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi then flew to the helipad at the Police Line Grounds and proceeded by road to Namo Ghat to participate in the Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026.

The residents of Kashi welcomed their MP and Prime Minister with a grand welcome at 13 key locations along the route. While travelling by road from the Police Lines to Namo Ghat, the sea of people on both sides of the road gave their MP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a grand welcome. PM Modi also stepped out of his moving vehicle to acknowledge the welcome greetings of his fellow Kashi residents. During this time, the delighted Kashi residents greeted him with chants of "Modi... Modi..."

Dignitaries in Attendance

Before the air show began, the Prime Minister was honoured with flags and caps. Present during this event were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Finance and State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, among others. (ANI)

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