Adam Hose Signs New Three-Year Deal To Extend Worcestershire Stay Until 2029

MENAFN - IANS) Worcestershire, Oct 25 (IANS) Worcestershire County Cricket Club have secured the services of batter Adam Hose until at least 2029 after the 33-year-old signed a new three-year contract, extending his stay with the county he joined in 2023.

Hose has made 96 appearances across formats for Worcestershire and established himself as an influential figure in the club's red-ball setup, while also taking on the captaincy of the Rapids in T20 cricket.

“Worcestershire County Cricket Club are thrilled to confirm that Adam Hose has re-committed his long-term future to the Club, signing a new three-year deal,” the club said in a statement.

Reflecting on his decision to extend his contract, Hose highlighted the trust shown in him by the club's management and the close-knit environment within the squad.

“Any form of commitment from both sides is great and it was a very straightforward one to complete given how much confidence I got from the Club and the management and hopefully over the next few years I can repay that faith they have shown in me. The one thing that stands out here is the family orientated feel and how everyone knows one another, which I think translates into our cricket. We fight for one another and I think that is really obvious when we play together,” Hose said in a club statement.

The right-handed batter has scored more than 2,400 runs in 46 first-class appearances for Worcestershire, registering two centuries and 14 half-centuries. His standout performance came during the 2025 campaign, when he struck a career-best 266 against Hampshire, hitting 31 fours and seven sixes.

Hose's innings formed part of a record-breaking 395-run partnership with teammate Jake Libby, underlining his importance to Worcestershire's County Championship campaign.

He has also made a significant contribution in the T20 format, scoring seven half-centuries for the Rapids. His 51-ball 95 against Notts Outlaws in June last year proved instrumental in a memorable victory and remains one of his finest performances for the side.