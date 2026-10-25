Lana Nusseibeh's UN Bid Could Lift The UAE's Global Economic Standing

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's nomination of Lana Nusseibeh for UN Secretary-General could strengthen the country's image as a stable, well-connected business hub and indirectly support foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourism, a senior business leader has said.

Bal Krishen, chairman of The Century Group, said a credible candidacy could raise the UAE's profile as a diplomatic hub and add to its appeal as a leading financial and tourism destination.

Recommended For You Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

“The economic gains would likely be indirect but still noteworthy,” Krishen said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A UAE national leading the UN, he added, would strengthen global perceptions of the country as“a reliable, well-connected and forward-looking partner”.

These qualities matter to investors, multinational companies and international institutions deciding where to commit capital and base operations.

Last week, Nusseibeh entered the race for the UN Secretary General. She was the UAE's Permanent Representative to the UN from 2013 to 2024, and also served as a Vice-President of the General Assembly and President of the Executive Board of UN Women. She was granted the rank of minister in December 2021.

If appointed, she would be the first woman to lead the UN and the second Arab, after Egypt's Boutros Boutros-Ghali.

She has said she is running not because she is a woman, but because she is“optimistic about the future of the United Nations”.

Krishen said, more UN attention and events could flow to the region if Nusseibeh is named UN's Secretary General.

The UAE's priorities, including climate action, tolerance and women's empowerment, could gain global traction. That could open up opportunities in climate finance, clean energy and humanitarian work, areas where Abu Dhabi and Dubai are already active. A senior UN post would also raise the visibility of Emirati diplomats and professionals within the international system.

Prestige to match economic strength

Krishen said the UAE already has the economic base, citing its sovereign investment capacity, its role in trade, aviation, logistics and finance, and its growing position in technology and the energy transition. The nomination, he said, adds“visible proof of political standing”, since few countries can put forward a credible candidate for the world's most senior multilateral post.

He said it would also reinforce the UAE's convening role on issues shaping the global economy, from development finance and climate action to technology governance, building on its leadership in hosting COP28.

“In a nutshell, her nomination shows a nation whose diplomatic reach now matches its economic ambitions,” he said.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Academy's Director-General, said the nomination reflects the UAE's“confidence in Emirati talent” and its commitment to multilateral cooperation.

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General, called it“a significant milestone in Emirati diplomacy”. He said it reflects the UAE's belief that its positive influence begins with investing in its people, and that women must have a decisive voice in shaping national policy.

UAE's Lana Nusseibeh announces UN chief bid, vows to pursue peace through quiet diplomacy Meet Lana Nusseibeh: From UAE diplomat to UN Secretary-General candidate UAE's Lana Nusseibeh among 5 women nominated for UN chief, only Arab candidate

ALSO READ