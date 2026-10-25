United Nations Day Commemorated

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

United Nations Day, observed annually on 24 October, was commemorated yesterday, 23 October, at the Asmara Palace Hotel.

At the commemoration event, attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, representatives of UN offices, Ambassadors, diplomats, and invited guests, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the occasion offers an important opportunity to evaluate not only the state of the world but also the nature of the partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility required to navigate the challenges of our time.

Noting that sovereignty, national independence, and self-reliance remain the bedrock of Eritrea's national identity, Minister Osman said that Eritrea faces hostile provocations and aggressive posturing that flagrantly violate the UN Charter, international law, and the fundamental principles of good neighborliness. He stressed that Eritrea remains steadfast in upholding its sovereign right to self-defense and protecting its hard-won independence.

In his video message marking UN Day, Mr. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, said that the future depends on the potential of working together and called on nations to respect and commit to upholding the pillars enshrined in the UN Charter.

Ms. Nahla Valji, UN Resident Coordinator in Eritrea, said that UN Day provides an opportunity each year to step back from daily work and reflect on the organization. She called on partner countries to make working together to bring about positive change a priority.

The event featured a fashion show, displays of innovative and creative products, and the presentation of certificates of recognition.

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