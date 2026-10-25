Kim Jong Un Enters China Over New Bridge, Met by Top Adviser
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into China on Saturday, arriving in the border city of Dandong in the company of one of Beijing’s most senior political figures, state media reported.
Kim reportedly traveled over the New Yalu River Bridge, the span linking North Korea and China. He was accompanied in Dandong, in northeastern Liaoning province, by Wang Huning, China’s top political advisor, according to a Beijing-based state news agency.
Wang sits on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairs the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He passed along President Xi Jinping’s “cordial greetings and best wishes” to Kim, the report said.
Details of the visit and of any meetings with Chinese officials were not disclosed.
The trip falls one day before the anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-1953 Korean War. A South Korean news agency reported that Kim was expected to return to North Korea after Saturday’s visit.
The crossing comes weeks after China and North Korea opened the 3-kilometer (2-mile) New Yalu River Bridge following a long delay. The two sides are aiming to revive trade after years of strained relations and pandemic-related disruptions.
It is Kim’s first known return to China since September 2025, when he attended the 80th Victory Day celebrations in Beijing and held a summit with Xi.
Kim reportedly traveled over the New Yalu River Bridge, the span linking North Korea and China. He was accompanied in Dandong, in northeastern Liaoning province, by Wang Huning, China’s top political advisor, according to a Beijing-based state news agency.
Wang sits on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairs the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He passed along President Xi Jinping’s “cordial greetings and best wishes” to Kim, the report said.
Details of the visit and of any meetings with Chinese officials were not disclosed.
The trip falls one day before the anniversary of China’s entry into the 1950-1953 Korean War. A South Korean news agency reported that Kim was expected to return to North Korea after Saturday’s visit.
The crossing comes weeks after China and North Korea opened the 3-kilometer (2-mile) New Yalu River Bridge following a long delay. The two sides are aiming to revive trade after years of strained relations and pandemic-related disruptions.
It is Kim’s first known return to China since September 2025, when he attended the 80th Victory Day celebrations in Beijing and held a summit with Xi.
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