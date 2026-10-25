China Great Wall Museum In Beijing Reopens After Four-Year Closure

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The China Great Wall Museum in Beijing reopened to the public after an extensive renovation and upgrade.

The development work included redesigning the museum building built to better blend the museum into the surrounding mountains and vegetation, as well as organizing permanent and specialized exhibitions that highlight the history of the Great Wall, the stages of its construction, and the efforts dedicated to its preservation.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the museum, located at the foot of the Badaling section of the Great Wall in the Yanqing District of the Chinese capital, spans a total area of approximately 16,000 square meters. It houses exhibition halls, educational and service facilities, as well as areas for the conservation of artifacts and for research.

Its permanent exhibition and special thematic displays explore the Great Wall's history and culture. The permanent exhibition features more than 700 cultural relics, including many on loan from museums across China. The displays trace over 2,000 years of the Great Wall's construction efforts.

The museum first opened in 1994 and closed in April 2022 for redevelopment. Construction began in December 2023.

China Great Wall Museum