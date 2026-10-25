Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces' Eastern Military Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into Jordan using guided balloons early Sunday.

Border Guard units detected the balloons as they attempted to cross into Jordanian territory, intercepted them, and brought them down within the Kingdom's borders.

The narcotics were seized in coordination with military and security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department. The confiscated materials were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

The Jordan Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to countering infiltration and smuggling attempts, monitoring evolving smuggling methods, and taking the necessary operational measures to prevent them.

//Petra// AO