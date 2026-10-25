Cabinet Honors Victims Of Karak Terror Attack At Start Of Sunday Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- PM: Extremism, religious intolerance and takfiri ideology have spread over the past 40 years, and efforts to eradicate them must continue and intensify.

- PM: There is no place for extremism or takfiri ideology in Jordanian society. We have fought takfiri extremist groups throughout the past decade and continue to do so.

- PM: This is not merely a security battle, but a battle of awareness and ideas.

- PM: Diversity, cohesion and openness foster intellectual, scientific, civilizational and cultural progress and build distinguished societies, principles upon which the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was founded.

- PM: All state agencies are working to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they receive the punishment they deserve.

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- The Cabinet began its Sunday morning session, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, by reciting Al-Fatiha for the souls of those killed in the terrorist attack in Karak.

"We renew our condolences to our people in the beloved city of Karak and to the families and relatives of the martyrs of the despicable terrorist crime committed in Karak last Friday, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Hassan said.

The prime minister said the attack claimed the lives of nine Jordanians: Dr. Maher Adel Zureiqat, Ihab Nayef Halsa, Dr. Fadi Asim Halsa, Dr. Khaled Mikhail Halsa, Dr. Asim Amin Burqan, Alaa Khalil Masarweh, Marwan Khalil Khaitan, Dr. Mohammad Yousef Qassous and Mazen Rasmi Qassous.

Hassan said that, unfortunately, extremism, religious intolerance and takfiri ideology had begun spreading over the past 40 years, stressing the need to continue and intensify efforts to eradicate them at their roots.

He emphasized that there was absolutely no place for such ideologies in Jordan or its society, noting that the Kingdom had fought takfiri extremist groups throughout the past decade and continued to do so.

The prime minister stressed that confronting extremism was not merely a security battle, but also a battle of awareness and ideas. He warned that peoples and nations collapse when discord, fanaticism, racism and extremism spread within their societies.

Hassan emphasized that diversity, cohesion and openness foster intellectual, scientific, civilizational and cultural prosperity and help build distinguished societies.

He said these principles were among the foundations upon which the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was established and which the Jordanian people, under their wise Hashemite leadership, had upheld to ensure that the Kingdom remained a beacon in the region.

The prime minister stressed that all state agencies were working to apprehend the perpetrators of the terrorist attack and ensure they receive the punishment they deserve.

//Petra// AJ