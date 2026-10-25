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Russian Drone Strikes Epicenter Shopping Center In Poltava, Injuring One Person

Russian Drone Strikes Epicenter Shopping Center In Poltava, Injuring One Person


Date: 2026-10-25 07:07:34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In Poltava, an enemy UAV struck a shopping center. Details are being clarified," the statement reads.

He later added that a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Read also: Drone debris falls on parking lot in central Kyiv, injuring one person

“Information regarding the extent of the damage is being clarified. Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate that a 52-year-old woman was injured,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones damaged 25 private home, a business, and educational and medical facilities in Poltava.

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UkrinForm

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