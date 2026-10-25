NG Troops Deliver Baby Food To Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on Facebook.

“Despite the Russian occupation and the difficult conditions faced by the residents of the Kherson region, our units continue to support the people,” the interior minister noted.

According to him, the day before, National Guard troops used drones to deliver 15 packages weighing a total of over 600 kilograms to families with children. Specifically, the packages contained breakfast cereals, milk, educational games, and toys.

“Among the children currently in the besieged town of Oleshky are some who were born during the full-scale war and have never known life without terror. We are supporting these families and delivering essential supplies to them,” the minister added.

Lubinets discusses details ofhumanitarian mission with Russian ombudswoman

Vyhivskyi also expressed his gratitude to everyone who assembled these packages, operated drones, and provided cover, as well as to those who, at the risk of their lives, are helping Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights, held an online meeting with Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova, during which they discussed the previously agreed-upon details of the humanitarian mission in Oles hky.