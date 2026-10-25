President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Share Video On FIFA U-15 World Cup And Festival
A video highlighting the opening ceremony of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival hosted in Baku was shared on the official social media accounts of President Ilham Aliyev.
The official opening ceremony of the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival was held at the Baku Crystal Hall on October 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their family members, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched the ceremony.
The match held following the opening ceremony between the Azerbaijan and Timor-Leste national teams ended with a 6-0 victory for the Azerbaijani national team.
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