Bulgarians Go To Polls For Presidential Election

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SOFIA, Oct 25 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Bulgarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, reported Xinhua.

According to the country's Central Election Commission, around 6.59 million voters are eligible to choose from 27 candidates, including incumbent President Iliana Iotova.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7 am local time (0500 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 pm.

The first exit polls may be released immediately after voting ends, while the official results must be announced by Tuesday evening at the latest.

The president is elected for a five-year term. To win in the first round, a candidate must secure more than half of all valid votes, provided voter turnout exceeds 50 per cent.

Pre-election opinion polls suggest that a run-off is likely, as turnout is expected to remain at or below 50 per cent and no candidate is projected to secure more than half of the vote in the first round.

--NNN-XINHUA