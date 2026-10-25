Polling Stations Open In Serbia For Snap Parliamentary Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Polling stations opened on Sunday for Serbia's snap parliamentary elections, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

The Republic Electoral Commission had previously registered 6,451,292 voters eligible to cast ballots at around 8,400 polling stations, including 93 in 37 countries around the world. Around 115,000 Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija are voting in areas of central Serbia adjacent to the region.

Polling stations opened at 7.00 am (6:00 GMT) and will remain open until 8.00 pm.

Polling station commission members check each voter's fingers under an ultraviolet lamp for traces of special ink from a previous vote. They then verify that the voter is on the electoral register and confirm their identity using a passport or national ID card. The voter's finger is then marked with special ink, and they are given a ballot.

In total, the Electoral Commission registered 19 political forces for the Oct 25 elections, competing for 250 seats in the unicameral parliament.

Aleksandar Vucic stepped down as president of Serbia on Sept 27 to lead a coalition built around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party ahead of the Oct 25 parliamentary elections.

--NNN-SPUNIK/RIA NOVOSTI