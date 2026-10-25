Bangladesh To Promote Trade, Tourism, Cultural Diplomacy During State Minister's Visit To Spain, UK

During the visit, the state minister will engage with officials and dignitaries to explore opportunities for cooperation in tourism, cultural exchange, trade, investment, and skills development, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 25.

The visit will begin in Seville, Spain, where Shama will inaugurate the 3rd Spain-Bangladesh Expo 2026 on October 26.

Organized by the Spain-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) under the theme "Stronger Partnership, Shared Prosperity," the expo aims to connect Bangladeshi exporters with Spanish manufacturers, importers, and investors.

Following her engagements in Spain, the state minister will travel to the United Kingdom on October 29-30, with a focus on promoting Bangladeshi art and culture, strengthening international cultural partnerships, and exploring opportunities to develop the country's creative economy.

The visit highlights Bangladesh's efforts to use cultural diplomacy to strengthen its international relationships while expanding cooperation in tourism and other sectors.

The ministry said the engagements reflect Bangladesh's commitment to strengthening economic diplomacy, attracting investment, and expanding cultural cooperation with European partners.

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