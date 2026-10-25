Elon Musk Announces $1 Tipping On X In US: How The New X Money Payment Option Will Work

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk has announced a new feature for X that will allow users to send $1 to another person by long-pressing the Like button, bringing payments closer to the platform's everyday social media interactions.

Musk announced the proposed feature in a post on X on October 25, saying: "We're adding long press on like to send someone $1 via Money".

The feature could provide a simpler way for users to tip creators and financially support content they appreciate, without having to navigate a separate payment process. However, X has not disclosed a rollout timeline or detailed eligibility requirements for the feature.

The announcement is part of Musk's broader ambition to transform X, formerly known as Twitter, into an“everything app” combining social networking, messaging and financial services.

How will X Money's $1 tipping feature work?

Under the proposed system, users will be able to initiate a $1 payment to a post's author by pressing and holding the Like button. The transaction would be processed through X Money, the platform's financial services offering.

The feature could integrate small payments directly into users' interactions with content, potentially creating another way for creators to receive financial support.

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However, the company has yet to clarify whether users will be able to change the default $1 amount, whether additional payment amounts will be available or when the feature will become accessible.

What is X Money? Features and availability

X Money began rolling out in the United States in July 2026. The service offers peer-to-peer money transfers, deposit accounts and an X-branded Visa debit card. Access is currently limited to eligible US users.

The debit card can be added to Apple Pay for supported contactless transactions. X Money also advertises benefits including interest on eligible deposits and cashback on qualifying purchases, subject to the applicable terms and eligibility requirements.

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The service is powered by Cross River Bank, which provides the banking infrastructure behind the offering. X Money is a financial services platform, rather than a bank in its own right.

The proposed tipping feature would build on these existing payment capabilities by linking a social media action directly to a financial transaction.

Why Elon Musk wants to turn X into an everything app

Musk has repeatedly outlined plans to expand X beyond social networking into a platform offering payments and other financial services.

The introduction of X Money advances that strategy by allowing eligible users to send money and access payment-related services within the X ecosystem.

If introduced widely, the $1 tipping feature could make it easier for users to financially support individual posts and creators. Its broader impact will depend on user adoption, the feature's availability and the payment terms X eventually announces.

Will X Money launch in India?

X has not announced an official launch date for X Money in India or confirmed when the proposed $1 tipping feature might become available to Indian users.

India has an established digital payments ecosystem built around the Unified Payments Interface (UPI ), which allows users to transfer money through participating banks and payment applications.

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Any expansion of X Money into India would require clarity on local availability, applicable regulatory requirements and the services that would be offered to users. Until the company announces further details, the proposed tipping feature should be treated as a development in X's US-focused financial services rollout rather than a confirmed upcoming option for Indian users.