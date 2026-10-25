Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), Centre For Research And Information On Substance Abuse (CRISA) Convene Regional Conference On Substance Use Research And Data Systems

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, in collaboration with the Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse (CRISA), has convened the 16th Biennial International Conference on Drugs, Alcohol and Society in Africa to strengthen evidence-based responses to substance use across West Africa.

Held from the 21st to 22nd of October 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria, the conference is themed“Substance Use Research and Data Systems in Africa: Advances, Relevance and Challenges.” It brings together researchers, policymakers, public health professionals and development partners to examine emerging drug trends, strengthen data systems and develop practical recommendations for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Nassirou Bako-Arifari, Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, Head of the ECOWAS Drug Prevention and Control Division, highlighted the growing public health and security challenges associated with substance use and illicit drug trafficking. He disclosed that, as of September 2026, 12 drug treatment and rehabilitation centres in 10 Member States had received renovation and equipment upgrades, while more than 300 health and allied professionals had been trained in evidence-based prevention and treatment.

He also highlighted ECOWAS efforts to advance Alternatives to Incarceration, promoting treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration for eligible people who use drugs and come into contact with the criminal justice system. He reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to strengthening regional data through the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU).

Representing CRISA, Prof. Gboyega Abikoye expressed satisfaction with the Centre's achievements after more than 30 years, highlighting its work in substance use research, information sharing on alcohol use and abuse, and the organisation of workshops and conferences to advance knowledge and inform responses to drug-related challenges.

In remarks delivered on behalf of the UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Touré, by Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga, Project Management Support Specialist at UNODC, participants were urged to bridge the gap between research and policymaking. He emphasised that evidence must inform government decisions, resource allocation, prevention programmes and access to quality treatment and care.

The conference features country-level drug situation reports, panel discussions and research presentations, including a study on alternatives to incarceration for people who use drugs in Nigeria.

Through its partnership with CRISA and other stakeholders, ECOWAS continues to promote regional cooperation and evidence-informed policies for more effective and humane responses to substance use across West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).