LS Speaker Birla, Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin Discuss Expanding Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Russia's State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Sunday and held discussions on expanding parliamentary cooperation through sustained institutional engagement between the two parliamentary chambers, regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations, and greater interaction among young and women parliamentarians.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India–Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The meeting between the legislative presiding officers took place ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. BJP MP Sambit Patra, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and other officials were present during the meeting.

Sharing details about the meeting, Birla on X wrote, "Had a warm and fruitful meeting with H.E. Mr Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. The enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust and understanding between India and Russia form the bedrock of our longstanding partnership. As our two nations mark 80 years of diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our commitment to further deepening the India–Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, rooted in mutual respect, trust and shared aspirations."

During the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker spoke about India's initiatives to leverage technology, including Sansad Bhashini, to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible, inclusive and citizen-centric. He expressed confidence that stronger parliamentary engagement will impart fresh momentum to the partnership between India and Russia.

"We discussed expanding parliamentary cooperation through sustained institutional engagement between Lok Sabha and the State Duma, regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations, and greater interaction among young and women parliamentarians. I also shared India's initiatives to leverage technology, including Sansad Bhashini, to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible, inclusive and citizen-centric," Birla posted on X.

"We also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation among BRICS Parliaments, combating terrorism through concerted international efforts, and advancing reforms of the United Nations Security Council. I conveyed my appreciation for Russia's continued support for India's permanent membership of the Council. I am confident that stronger parliamentary engagement will impart fresh momentum to our time-tested partnership, further reinforcing the deep-rooted friendship and close ties between India and Russia," he added.

Earlier in the day, Volodin paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Volodin is on an official visit to India to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, set to be hosted by the Parliament of India at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan here on October 26–27. Held under India's chairship, the forum will bring together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to deliberate on people-centric development and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

Birla had announced that the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 26–27.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday, he said that the Forum marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.

The Forum would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups, he added. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on October 25 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.