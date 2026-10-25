Ilham Aliyev Presented“Istiglal” Order To Farhad Khalilov

AZERBAIJAN, October 23 - On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the“Istiglal” Order to People's Artist Farhad Khalilov.

Congratulating Farhad Khalilov, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. Khalilov, I sincerely congratulate you on your upcoming jubilee. I wish you robust health and continued success.

For many years, you have delighted our people with your art and won their deep affection. Your works are exhibited in different parts of the world. Through your art, you portray the beauty of Azerbaijan and introduce our country to audiences around the world. For this, I would like to express my particular gratitude. Especially during the years of independence, you have played a major role in presenting Azerbaijan to the world as a modern country endowed with great talent. At the same time, through your mentorship of young painters, you have helped nurture a new generation of artists. Inspired by your works, they are now showcasing their own talents.

In addition, for nearly 40 years, you have made an outstanding contribution as Chairman of the Union of Artists. You are also actively involved in our country's public life. You have consistently demonstrated an admirable civic position on all matters, something our people know very well. Those who know you have great respect for you and speak of you with warmth, and I am no exception. We have known each other for more than 50 years, and throughout this time, our meetings have always been marked by warmth and joy.

The Azerbaijani state highly values your work. You have been awarded several prestigious state decorations: the“Shohrat” and“Sharaf” Orders and the 1st Class“Labor” Order. Today, on the eve of your jubilee celebration, I am presenting you with our country's highest state award, the“Istiglal” Order. Allow me to present it to you.

The head of state presented the“Istiglal” Order to Farhad Khalilov.

President Ilham Aliyev: Congratulations.

Farhad Khalilov: Thank you very much, Mr. President. When designing the image of this order, I could never have imagined that I would one day receive it myself.

President Ilham Aliyev: You designed it yourself. You are its author as well.

Farhad Khalilov said :“Mr. President, allow me to express my profound gratitude to you for this recognition and for the honor bestowed upon me by our state. Thank you. Indeed, throughout my life, I have strived to remain loyal to our country and to do everything within my power to serve it, and I will continue to do so in the future. I would also like to take this opportunity to say that we have not met for quite some time. To be perfectly honest, I have missed you a little. I do write to you from time to time, however. But today, I want to say that, in a relatively short period of time, Azerbaijan has demonstrated to the entire world that it is a country to be reckoned with. This is truly a remarkable achievement, because not so long ago, many people did not even know about Azerbaijan or where it was located.”

Emphasizing that President Ilham Aliyev had fulfilled the wishes of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by liberating the occupied territories and successfully carrying forward his policies, the People's Artist said:

“The Victory achieved in the 44-day war, along with your interviews, showed the world what Azerbaijan stands for and who Azerbaijanis are. Truly, this is beyond anything one could have imagined. Indeed, your abilities are an innate gift. Of course, it was our National Leader, a political figure of genius, who paved the way. He always took a keen interest in your development, even when you were young.

My affection for you is boundless. I wish you continued good health. You look wonderful. Your greatest ally is Mehriban khanum. The bond between you, the way you complement each other as a team, is truly a gift of nature. I wish you and your wonderful children good health and happiness.”

Referring to Leyla Aliyeva's creative work and noting the great interest her artwork has attracted, Farhad Khalilov said:

“Leyla khanum and I were in Ashgabat, where I told her sincerely that her works were the ones I admired most. She truly creates beautiful works of art. Leyla khanum spoke with great beauty and simplicity about love and devotion. Her remarks were truly wonderful! She also exhibited her works. I wish Arzu khanum and Heydar good health and success. Today, I am very happy to see you again, looking so energetic and in such excellent shape.”

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much, Mr. Khalilov. Thank you for your kind words. You spoke about the National Leader. Of course, he has always been an example to me and a role model throughout my life. I have always strived to ensure that my work would never disappoint him.

I should also mention that our fathers worked together for many years. At that time, both held senior leadership positions in Azerbaijan. One could say that they were two of the country's three top leaders. They enjoyed very sincere and friendly relations. You remember this, and so do I. I was a teenager back then, and you were a young artist.

You see, it is these traditions that sustain us. Remaining loyal to our great leaders and carrying forward their work is a great honor. I am sure that their souls rejoice today. Azerbaijan is free, and all our lands have been liberated from occupation. Their children, too, have achieved great success in their respective fields. I can say that each has reached the highest level in their profession.

Therefore, we are bound by a long and meaningful history-family ties, enduring warmth, and mutual respect. Through all the different periods we have lived through, these bonds have remained a truly precious asset.

I sincerely love you. I have always held you in the highest regard as a great artist, a wonderful person, and a man of principle who is able to express and defend his convictions.

Therefore, I wish you good health as well. You, too, mashallah, are looking very well. I hope you will always remain as energetic as you are today and continue to be the wonderful person and outstanding artist you are, bringing joy to our people through your art.

Farhad Khalilov: Thank you very much.





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