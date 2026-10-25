MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, October 23 - 23 October 2026, 12:25

Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award the“Istiglal” Order to Farhad Gurban oglu Khalilov for his outstanding services to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 October 2026

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The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the“Istiglal” Order to F.G. Khalilov News Provided By October 25, 2026, 10:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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